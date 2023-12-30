Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Professional League match between Al-Taawoun and Al-Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off thrashing defending Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad 5-2 in midweek, Al-Nassr will look to close 2023 on a high note when they travel to King Abdullah Sports City Stadium to take on Al-Taawoun on Saturday.

Al-Dhiaab have been the surprise package of this Saudi Pro League season so far, and currently sit fourth in the standings, three points adrift off of third-placed Al-Ahli Saudi in AFC Champions League elite spots. The hosts head into this encounter off the back of their first league defeat since the start of December, a 3-1 loss at home to Al-Fateh.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, have been on a roll in their past few games. They have bounced back strongly from their defeat at the hands of Al-Hilal at the start of the month, and are currently riding on a three-game winning streak, including a 5-2 demolition job of Al-Ittihad, which moved them within seven points off league leaders Al-Hilal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 1pm ET Venue: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium

The Saudi Pro League encounter between Al-Taawoun and Al-Nassr will be played at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2023, with kick-off set at 1pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Fubo, FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus and Shahid in the US. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Taawoun team news

Al-Taawoun have been boosted by the return of Fahad Al-Abdulrazzaq, who ousted Mutah Faqeehi from the starting XI in the last game against Al-Fateh. Despite the loss in their last game, they put on a decent performance, which means head coach Pericles Chamusca is unlikely to make wholesale changes to his starting XI here.

One player who could be assured of his starting spot will be attacker Joao Pedro, who scored his eighth goal of the campaign last time out.

Al-Taawoun possible XI: Mailson; Al-Oyayari, Girotto, Al-Salui, Al-Abdulrazzaq; Medeiros, El Mahdioui, Medran; Barrow, Pedro, Castro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mailson, Alohaymid

Defenders: Girotto, Faqeehi, Al-Ahmed, Al Saluli, Al-Shammary, Al Abdulrazzaq Midfielders: Medran, Flavio, El Mahdioui, Al-Nasser, Bahusayn, Ashraf, Al Oyayari, Al-Roqi, Madani, Al Refaei Forwards: Barrow, Castro, Joao Pedro, Mohammed

Al Nassr FC team news

Left-back Nawaf Boushal missed Al-Nassr's encounter against Al-Ittihad due to an unspecified injury, and will remain sidelined here. Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro is unlikely to shuffle his pack too much for this encounter, having kept his starting XI unchanged in the last two games.

Superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice from the 12 yards against Al-Ittihad, moving him three ahead of Aleksandar Mitrovic in the Golden Boot race.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Laporte, Telles; Fofana, Brozovic; Talisca, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Aliwa, Otavio, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/8/23 Al-Nassr 0-2 Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League 17/2/23 Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League 3/9/22 Al-Taawoun 1-0 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 21/1/22 Al-Taawoun 0-1 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 26/8/21 Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League

Useful links