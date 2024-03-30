Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr FC and Al Tai, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides fighting at opposite ends of the Saudi Pro League table will lock horns this weekend when Al-Nassr face Al-Tai at the King Saud University Stadium on Saturday evening.

The hosts are currently sitting in second place in the Saudi top flight with 56 points after 24 rounds, 12 points adrift of leaders Al-Hilal. The visitors, meanwhile, are sitting in the relegation zone, with 22 points, two shy of safety.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Nassr FC vs Al-Tai kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: King Saud University Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taee will be played at Al-Awwal Park, also known as King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Tai online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and Fox Soccer Plus.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC team news

Veteran goalkeeper David Ospina has now started in goal for the last two league games for Al-Nassr following his return from injury and should retain his place between the sticks here, with Nawaf Al-Aqidi serving a four-month ban and Waleed Abdullah currently sidelined.

Anderson Talisca has missed the last four games for the hosts owing to a muscle issue and is also ruled out here.

Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Otavio all featured in midweek for their respective national teams, so head coach Luis Castro will need to check the fitness levels of his players ahead of this encounter.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Ospina; Yahya, Alawjami, Laporte, Telles; Otavio, Brozovic; Ghareeb, Al-Najei, Mane; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Abdullah, Afandy, Al-Otaibi Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Behich, Qasem, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, Al-Aliwa, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Al Tai team news

Al Tai have no major injury worries for this encounter, and it would not be remarkable if head coach Laurențiu Reghecampf chooses an unchanged starting lineup from the draw with Al-Ettifaq before the international break.

Al Tai possible XI: Al Bagawi; Al Nakhli, Bauer, Roco, Aljohani; Semedo, Mensah, Cordea, Al-Shamlan, Al-Moasher; Misidjan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Braga, Al Bagawi Defenders: Roco, Bauer, Alnakhli, Fallatah, Al Qamiri, Qasim, Majrashi Midfielders: Mensah, Semedo, Misidjan, Cordea, Asiri, Al-Muwashar, Bajandouh, Al-Amri, Mohammed, Al Harabi, Aljohani Forwards: Dugandžić, Al-Hazzaa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 29, 2023 Al Tai 1-1 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League May 17, 2023 Al Tai 0-0 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League January 6, 2023 Al-Nassr 2-2 Al Tai Saudi Pro League February 6, 2022 Al-Nassr 4-1 Al Tai Saudi Pro League December 10, 2021 Al Tai 2-1 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League

