How to watch today's Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun, including how to watch and team news.

The Las Vegas Aces are set to host the Connecticut Sun to open a thrilling WNBA clash on September 15, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

The Aces score 86.4 points for each game on average, which shows how strong their offense is. The Sun, on the other hand, scores 80.1 points per game, which lands them in eighth place in the league.

The Aces, on the other hand, give up 81.5 points per game, which is sixth in the league, while Connecticut's defense only lets in 73.9 points per game.

During their last meeting on September 07, 2024, the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 72-67.

Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun: Date and Tip-off Time

The electrifying WNBA battle between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun will happen on September 15, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.

Date September 15, 2024 Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun live on the CBSSN TV Channel and the Paramount+ Streaming Platform.

Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun Team News

Las Vegas Aces Team News

A'ja Wilson is excellent. She scores 27.3 points a game on average, making 52.1% of her shots from the field as well as 85.1% of her free throws. She also grabs 11.9 boards a game.

Jackie Young has averaged 5.2 assists along with 32.8 minutes for each game, with only 2.2 turnovers per game.

Connecticut Sun Team News

DeWanna Bonner continues to be a reliable scorer for her team. She scores 15.6 points for each game on average and shoots 41.7 percent from the field along with 83.0% from the free throw line.

Alyssa Thomas remains a valuable player in many ways. She leads the team in both assists (7.8 per game) and rebounds (8.8 per game), with 2.5 offensive as well as 6.3 defensive rebounds.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun in WNBA matchups: