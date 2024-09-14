How to watch today's Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Las Vegas Aces are set to host the Connecticut Sun to open a thrilling WNBA clash on September 15, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.
The Aces score 86.4 points for each game on average, which shows how strong their offense is. The Sun, on the other hand, scores 80.1 points per game, which lands them in eighth place in the league.
The Aces, on the other hand, give up 81.5 points per game, which is sixth in the league, while Connecticut's defense only lets in 73.9 points per game.
During their last meeting on September 07, 2024, the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 72-67.
Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun: Date and Tip-off Time
The electrifying WNBA battle between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun will happen on September 15, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.
|Date
|September 15, 2024
|Time
|6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT
|Arena
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|Location
|Paradise, Nevada
How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun live on the CBSSN TV Channel and the Paramount+ Streaming Platform.
Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun Team News
Las Vegas Aces Team News
A'ja Wilson is excellent. She scores 27.3 points a game on average, making 52.1% of her shots from the field as well as 85.1% of her free throws. She also grabs 11.9 boards a game.
Jackie Young has averaged 5.2 assists along with 32.8 minutes for each game, with only 2.2 turnovers per game.
Connecticut Sun Team News
DeWanna Bonner continues to be a reliable scorer for her team. She scores 15.6 points for each game on average and shoots 41.7 percent from the field along with 83.0% from the free throw line.
Alyssa Thomas remains a valuable player in many ways. She leads the team in both assists (7.8 per game) and rebounds (8.8 per game), with 2.5 offensive as well as 6.3 defensive rebounds.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun in WNBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|Sep 07, 2024
|Aces 72-67 Sun
|Jun 22, 2024
|Aces 85-74 Sun
|Jul 02, 2023
|Aces 102-84 Sun
|Jun 09, 2023
|Sun 94-77 Aces
|Jun 07, 2023
|Aces 90-84 Sun