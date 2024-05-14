How to watch today's Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Las Vegas Aces will square off against the Phoenix Mercury to start the season of thrilling WNBA action at Aces' home ground on May 14, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

Las Vegas had a great season last year, with an amazing 34-6 record overall and an 18-2 record in Western Conference tournaments. Their offense was powerful; they scored 92.8 points per game on average, with 16.4 points from free throws and 27.9 points from beyond the line.

However, the Phoenix Mercury had a challenging season. They finished with a 9-31 overall record and a less impressive 2-18 record in the Western Conference. On defense they gave up an average of 84.9 points and made 18.8 mistakes per game.

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and Tip-off time

The Las Vegas Aces will take on the Phoenix Mercury in an electrifying WNBA match on 14 May 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can enjoy the epic WNBA match between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury on ESPN2, and ESPN+.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

Las Vegas Aces key player A'ja Wilson scored 22.8 points and made 9.5 rebounds per game last season. Wilson also averaged 2.2 blocks per game, shutting down opponents in the paint.

31-year-old Chelsea Grey averaged 7.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game on average.

Phoenix Mercury Team News

Key player Brittney Griner averaged 17.5 points per game for the Phoenix Mercury last season. She also blocked 1.6 shots per game, preventing opponents from rushing to the basket.

Brianna Turner averaged 6.3 rebounds per game.

25-year-old Sug Sutton averaged 4.8 assists per game.

Head-to-Head

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury in WNBA matchups: