How to watch today's Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever, including how to watch and team news.

The Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever are set to face off in a high-voltage WNBA match on May 25, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET at Aces' home ground.

The Aces are second in offensive production, achieving an impressive 88.7 points per game. This demonstrates just how effective they are at scoring. The Fever, on the other hand, are lagging behind; they only score 76.8 points per game on average, which ranks them 11th in the league.

Both sides struggle defensively; the Aces give up 86.7 points per game, which is 10th in the league, and the Fever give up 91.6 points per game, which is the most in the league.

However, the Fever shoot 43.2% of their shots, which is sixth best, while the Aces shoot 41.9%, which is ninth best.

Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever: date and Tip-off Time

The electrifying WNBA match between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever is set to take place on May 25 2024, at 9:00 pm ET, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.

Date May 25 2024 Time 9:00 m ET / 6:00 pm PT Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever on the DirecTV Streaming Platform. Additionally, fans can enjoy this game by tuning into NBA TV.

Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever Team News

Las Vegas Aces Team News

Kierstan Bell is listed as a "game time decision" due to an injury.

A'ja Wilson scores an impressive 24.3 points per game while hitting 45.0% field goals and 78.3% free throws.

Additionally, Jackie Young's 8.3 assists and 2.3 steals demonstrate her versatility as an offensive weapon and defensive disruptor.

Indiana Fever Team News

Caitlin Clark averages 17.8 points per game with a 40.3% field goal percentage and 91.3% free throw accuracy, establishing her a strong offensive threat.

NaLyssa Smith is great at getting rebounds. She averages 7.6 per game, with 4.4 defensive rebounds and 3.2 offensive rebounds.

Furthermore, Aliyah Boston adds to the defense with 1.6 blocks per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever in WNBA matchups: