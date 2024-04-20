How to watch today’s KKR vs RCB IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and play start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, as well as play start time and team news.

The thrilling IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, (RCB) is set to take place at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, on April 21, 2024, at 6:00 am ET.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won four of their six IPL games so far, losing two.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru,(RCB), on the other hand, have only won one of their seven games, losing six. They are currently at the bottom of the points table.

Despite having a mixed performance, KKR is among the top four of the standings. But RCB is having trouble getting off the ground.

In their previous matches, RCB lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs, while KKR narrowly lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 2 wickets.

This is the second time this season that these two teams will face each other. The last time these two teams played, on March 29, 2024, KKR defeated RCB by 7 wickets.

KKR vs RCB: Date and Play Start Time

Date April 21, 2024 Time 6:00 am ET / 3:00 am PT Venue Eden Gardens Location Kolkata, West Bengal, India

How to watch KKR vs RCB online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between KKR and RCB online through WillowTV. The best streaming service for watching WillowTV is SlingTV. SlingTV offers two packages that include WillowTV, the Dashkin Flex Pack, and the Desi Binge Plus.

A SlingTV Orange subscription combined with Willow Cricket Monthly is only $50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include willowTV in their channel lineup. Sling Orange also includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, so you are guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

KKR vs RCB Team News

KKR Team News

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been a tough team to beat in the IPL because both their batters and bowlers have been playing very well recently.

For KKR, Sunil Narine has been an exceptional batsman, amassing 283 runs in the last 10 IPL games at an astounding average of 35.38 and a prolific strike rate of 183.76.

His capacity to score runs quickly at the top of the order has been essential to KKR's achievements.

Rinku Singh, who has been in excellent form and amassed 241 runs at an astounding average of 48.2 and a fearsome strike rate of 155.48 in the last 10 IPL matches, is another batter to keep an eye on. His consistency in scoring runs has strengthened the middle order of KKR.

Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine are two of the best bowlers for KKR.

Chakravarthy has been excellent. He has taken 13 wickets in 10 games, with an economy rate of 8.86 and a strike rate of 17.07.

His ability to get important wickets at important times has been a key part of KKR's bowling attack.

Sunil Narine, on the other hand, has been very good with the ball as well. He has taken 11 wickets in 10 games, which is an amazing economy rate of 6.58 and a strike rate of 20.72.

His ability to limit runs and strike at pivotal moments has given KKR's bowling lineup more depth.

With these players in excellent form, KKR looks like they have everything they need to win the matchup against the RCB.

RCB Team News

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru,(RCB) have been mostly dependent on the outstanding performance of their batsmen, especially Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, in their most recent games.

Kohli has had a remarkable performance, scoring an incredible 580 runs in 10 matches with an incredible strike rate of 149.48 and an exceptional average of 82.86.

His dependability and capacity to lead the innings have been essential to RCB's success.

Faf du Plessis, meanwhile, has also contributed significantly with the bat, amassing 386 runs at a respectable average of 38.6 and a potent strike rate of 148.46 in 10 games.

His ability to settle an innings and score runs fast has given RCB vital middle-order partnerships.

Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal have been the most important bowlers for RCB.

Siraj has been good at getting wickets. He has 8 wickets in 9 games, with an economy rate of 9 and a strike rate of 24.

It has been helpful for RCB that he can bowl tight lines and put pressure on the other team.

Yash Dayal has also done very well, getting 6 wickets in 7 games with an economy rate of 9.19 and a strike rate of 27.

The RCB bowling attack now has more depth due to his ability to keep things under control and produce breakthroughs.

These players are in excellent form, therefore RCB will try to use that to their advantage and improve their result against KKR in their upcoming IPL game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL matchups: