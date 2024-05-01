How to watch today's Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks NBA Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA match between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

They do not, however, have NBC Sports Philadelphia as part of their lineup.

DirecTV offers access to the Madison Square Garden Network on Channel 634. It is available as part of their CHOICE package.

They do not, however, have NBC Sports Philadelphia as part of their lineup.

DirecTV offers access to the Madison Square Garden Network on Channel 634. It is available as part of their CHOICE package.

They do not, however, have NBC Sports Philadelphia as part of their lineup.

DirecTV offers access to the Madison Square Garden Network on Channel 634. It is available as part of their CHOICE package.

The Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks are set to face off in a high-voltage NBA matchup on May 02, 2024, at 9:00 pm EDT.

The New York Knicks lead the series 3-2 so a win in Game 6 would seal the deal in the Eastern Conference first round.

In their last meetup in this series, on May 01, 2024, the Philadelphia 76ers triumphed over the Knicks by 112-106.

The Knicks are ranked second in the Eastern Conference with a brilliant record of 50-32. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers have a record of 47-35, ranking them seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Date and Tip-off Time

The thrilling NBA clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks takes place on May 02, 2023, at 9:00 pm EDT, at Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, PA, USA.

Date May 02, 2024 Time 9:00 pm EDT Arena Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, PA, USA

How to watch Philadephia 76ers vs New York Knicks online - TV CHannels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling NBA matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks live on the TV Channel - TNT, and Streaming Platform - MAX.

Local fans can tune in to NBCSP and MSG to watch the NBA match between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Team News

Philadelphia 76ers Team News

Robert Covington is out of the team's lineup due to a knee injury.

Tyrese Maxey has been an important player for the 76ers with 25.9 points and 6.2 assists on average.

Power forward and star player Joel Embiid has averaged 25.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the last 10 games.

New York Knicks Team News

Julius Randle is out for this season with a shoulder injury. Bojan Bogdanovic joins him with a foot injury.

27-year-old Jalen Brunson is a key player for the Knicks, averaging 28.7 points and 6.7 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo has also played a crucial role, averaging 3.0 three-pointers over the last 10 games.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks in the NBA matchups: