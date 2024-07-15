How to watch today's Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Philadelphia 76ers are ready to face the Portland Trail Blazers in a thrilling NBA Summer League battle on July 15, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.

The Philadelphia 76ers scored 94 points per game, which is a lot more than the Portland Trail Blazers' 77 points per game.

Philadelphia is better at rebounding than Portland; they get 44 boards to Portland's 34.

While the 76ers only manage 14 assists per game, the Blazers average 20 assists per game.

Philadelphia gets 6 steals per game on defense, but the Trail Blazers get an amazing 14 steals, showing how well they can force turnovers and take advantage of defensive chances.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Date and Tip-off Time

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Portland Trail Blazers in a highly anticipated NBA action on July 15, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 15, 2024 Time 8:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Arena Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers live on the NBA TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers Team News

Philadelphia 76ers Team News

Adem Bona's 5 blocks display his paint-blocking skill.

Jeffrey Dowtin is a big part of the offense; he has 8 assists that help create score chances.

Additionally, Keve Aluma grabs eight rebounds, and Ricky Council IV scores 24 points.

Portland Trail Blazers Team News

Alex Reese's 6 points help the offense.

Donovan Clingan dominates the paint with 5 blocks and 13 rebounds.

Additionally, Rayan Rupert is crucial as he helps the offense along with 5 assists, which keeps the team's progress going.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers in NBA matchups: