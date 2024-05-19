How to watch today's San Antonio Brahmas vs Arlington Renegades UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UFL match between the San Antonio Brahmas and the Arlington Renegades, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The San Antonio Brahmas will square off against the Arlington Renegades to start a thrilling UFL match on May 19, 2024, at 4:00 PM ET.

The Brahmas defeated the Houston Roughnecks 15–12 in their most recent encounter. In the meantime, the Renegades defeated the Showboats 47–23 in their most recent match.

The Renegades' offensive performance has been better than the Brahmas', averaging 23.1 points per game, while the Brahmas only achieve 19.6 points per game.

Additionally, the Renegades have more passing yards than the Brahmas, with 229.6 per game compared to 183.4 per game.

However, the Brahmas' running game is much better than the Renegades'. They average 100.9 rushing yards per game, which is significantly higher than the Renegades' 81.4 rush yards.

San Antonio Brahmas vs Arlington Renegades: Date and Kick-off Time

The electrifying UFL match between the San Antonio Brahmas and the Arlington Renegades is set to take place on 19 May 2024, at 4:00 PM ET, at Alamodome, in San Antonio, Texas.

Date 19 May 2024 Time 4:00 PM ET Venue Alamodome Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch San Antonio Brahmas vs Arlington Renegades Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the high-voltage UFL game between the San Antonio Brahmas and the Arlington Renegades on FOX TV Channel and, the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

San Antonio Brahmas vs Arlington Renegades Team News

San Antonio Brahmas Team News

Key player Lovett has rushed for 385 yards along with five touchdowns in seven games.

Jontre Kirklin has caught 40 catches for 373 yards along with two touchdowns in 2024, collecting 61 passes.

Marquez Stevenson received 25 passes on 38 targets for 228 yards with two touchdowns for the Brahmas.

Arlington Renegades Team News

Luis Perez, the Renegades' quarterback, has thrown for 1,626 yards in seven matches, collecting 232.3 yards per game, including nine touchdowns, two picks, and a 67.8% completion rate.

Key player Payton has been a great receiver. He has caught 21 passes for 367 yards, which is 52.4 yards per game, and scored four touchdowns.

Furthermore, De'Veon Smith has rushed for 279 yards (39.9 yards per game) in addition to three touchdowns in seven matches

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last meeting between the San Antonio Brahmas and the Arlington Renegades in the UFL matchup: