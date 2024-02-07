How to watch and live stream AFC Champions League soccer in 2024

GOAL's all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the AFC Champions League.

The most prestigious tournament in Asian soccer, the AFC Champions League, has really heated up in recent years as a cluster of world-class stars arrive in Saudi Arabia to try and transform the world of soccer as we know it.

More attention than ever before is on the competition and it can often be a real clash of styles as the very technical outfits from Japan and South Korea meet the more European-like style of Saudi and Qatar, where the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and managers such as Steven Gerrard are plying their trade.

It makes for an incredibly intriguing competition, which is why so many of us are looking to tune in and watch and live stream AFC Champions League soccer.

Which channels have the rights to AFC Champions League soccer?

There’s only one place to watch AFC Champions League soccer at present and that’s with CBS Sports. The network allows soccer fans to watch every minute of the competition through streaming on Paramount+, while they also broadcast selected matches live across their TV channels.

CBS has the rights until the end of the 2024 season when it will be up for negotiation. At present CBS Sports also has the broadcasting rights to the AFC Asian Cup and AFC Cup, two other prestigious competitions on the continent.

Best TV packages to watch AFC Champions League soccer

Essentially, what you need is a package that provides you with CBS sports. There are several TV and streaming packages available for you to receive this, all coming in at different costs, so it’s about finding the most cost-effective for you.