An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch beIN Sports in the 2023-24 soccer

If you’re a lover of soccer and want to enjoy some of the deeper cuts of the sport, then having access to the beIN Sports network is quite simply a must.

You can forget your Premier League, MLS or UEFA Champions League here though, instead being able to follow the hidden gems, as well as some true giants from across Europe.

There are plenty of ways you can live stream beIN Sports too these days, with all the information you need on the best packages right here…

What soccer can you watch through a beIN Sports live stream?

beIN Sports has the exclusive television rights to a number of soccer leagues from across the world at both club and international level. Perhaps the main leagues soccer fans tune in for across the season are the French Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, alongside the Trophee des Champions, where you’ll find French clubs like RC Lens, Olympique de Marseille and giants Paris Saint Germain plying their trade.

The French first and second division are incredibly popular, while in European soccer beIN Sports also has live coverage of the Turkish Super Lig, meaning you can also get your fix of sides like Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

Outside of the continent, beIN Sports is the home of the African Cup of Nations. Held every two years, it sees all the big stars of African football, such as Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Riyad Mahrez take centre stage in one of the most exciting tournaments on the planet.

beIN Sports offers a number of African competitions, including both the mens and womens CAF Champions League, and the CAF Confederation Cup and Super Cup.

A little closer to home in South America, the Copa Libertadores, both mens and womens, is broadcast through the channel, alongside the Copa Sudamericana and Recopa Sudamericana.

The best packages to watch beIN Sports live soccer in 2023

If you’re looking to get your hands, or eyes, on this feast of soccer from beIN Sports, there are a number of options for you, with various packages not only providing you with the channel, but a wealth of others streaming soccer live too.