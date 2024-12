This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport USMNT star Weston McKennie hails Mauricio Pochettino for bringing back 'savageness & grittiness that the USA is always known for' USA W. McKennie M. Pochettino USMNT star Weston McKennie has hailed Mauricio Pochettino for bringing back the "savageness and grittiness that the USA is always known for". Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Pochettino had a great start as USMNT manager

McKennie lauded coach for his approach

USMNT dreaming of a new dawn Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱