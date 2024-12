This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport USMNT's Brenden Aaronson shines as Leeds defeat Stoke on Boxing Day to top English Championship table B. Aaronson USA Stoke vs Leeds Stoke Leeds Championship The American midfielder logged 90 minutes as the Whites earned their fourth victory in their last five matches Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Leeds defeat Stoke 2-0

Brenden Aaronson logs 90 minutes

The Whites sit atop Championship standings Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱