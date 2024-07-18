This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Social GFX 'I've held back so far' - Toni Kroos blasts referee Anthony Taylor for failing to give penalty for Marc Cucurella handball as Germany crashed out of Euro 2024 against Spain GermanySpainToni KroosSpain vs GermanyEuropean Championship Toni Kroos has blasted referee Anthony Taylor for not giving a penalty for Marc Cucurella's handball during Germany's 2-1 loss to Spain at Euro 2024. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Kroos blasts refereeing at Germany's Euro exit

Believes Cucurella's handball was a penalty

Spain went on to win in extra-time Article continues below