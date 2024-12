This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Thiago Alcantara set to return to Barcelona again as Hansi Flick lines up permanent coaching role for silky ex-Liverpool & Bayern Munich midfielder

Former Barcelona midfielder Thiago looks set to rejoin the club in January as part of Hansi Flick's coaching set-up.

Thiago played for club 2009-13

Temporarily joined Barca staff post-retirement

Set to return in January