The Rondo: USMNT stars in Europe, Christian Pulisic as a No. 10, Emma Hayes, Kylian Mbappe's fit in Madrid

GOAL US writers debate at Pulisic's upcoming season, USMNT coach search, and ask if Mbappe will make Real Madrid unstoppable

Although the EFL seasons opened last week, the higher-profile games are nearly upon us. Europe's big five leagues (the Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and La Liga) will have all started their campaigns or domestic cup runs in full come Sunday, kicking off nine months of footballing chaos around the continent.

Many of the U.S. men's national team's top talents play at the club level in Europe, with Christian Pulisic starring at AC Milan and Timothy Weah playing at Juventus, to name two. This season could be crucial for a number of players in the USMNT player pool. Transfer rumors abound, like Weston McKennie and his status, plus chances for players to seize starring roles on their team - Cole Campbell comes to mind.

Meanwhile, the biggest transfer saga in recent memory has come to an end with Kylian Mbappe set to (finally) suit up for Real Madrid. It's fun on paper, but it will be fascinating to see how it all fits together in real life. It will all make for fascinating viewing, and the GOAL US writers break it all down in the latest edition of... The Rondo.