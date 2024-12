This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Arise, Sir Gareth! Former England boss Southgate given knighthood in King's New Year honours list G. Southgate England European Championship World Cup Gareth Southgate has been awarded a knighthood for his services as England national team boss between 2016 and 2024. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Southgate named on New Years honours list

Rewarded for eight-year spell as England boss

Led Three Lions to two major finals Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱