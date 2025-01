This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Saudi Pro League CEO claims Vinicius Junior transfer is 'just a matter of time' as Real Madrid braced for another mega offer Vinicius Junior Saudi Pro League Real Madrid Transfers LaLiga Vinicius Junior completing a big-money transfer from Real Madrid to the Saudi Pro League is “just a matter of time”, claims the division’s CEO. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Brazilian forward has been starring in Spain

Lucrative terms being readied in Middle East

Expected to follow Ronaldo, Benzema and Co Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱