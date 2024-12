This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Real Madrid hit by last-minute injury blow as Rodrygo & two other stars are sidelined before Girona clash Rodrygo Real Madrid Girona Girona vs Real Madrid LaLiga Real Madrid have confirmed that Rodrygo and two other team-mates are 'last-minute' withdrawals ahead of facing Girona. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rodrygo missed several games through injury

Winger a last-minute withdrawal vs Girona

Two Real Madrid team-mates also out Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱