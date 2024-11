This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images 'Raphinha one of the best' - Barcelona legend Romario feels Brazil star up there with world's elite LaLiga Raphinha Barcelona Brazil Barcelona and Brazil footballing legend Romario has praised Raphinha and hailed him as one of the best players in the world. Romario calls Raphinha one of the best in the world

Brazil ace has been phenomenal under Hansi Flick

Has 22 goal contributions in 17 games for Barca this term