This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Notorious! UFC legend Conor McGregor places huge bet on England to lose Euro 2024 final that could land him over €3 MILLION EnglandEuropean ChampionshipShowbizSpain vs EnglandSpain UFC legend Conor McGregor has a huge bet on England to lose the Euro 2024 final that could land him over €3 million. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Three Lions ready to face Spain in Berlin

Irish fighter supporting La Roja

Has boldly predicted the final outcome Article continues below