Milan van Ewijk claims he 'mixed up' celebrations with controversial salute following USMNT star Haji Wright's brace for Coventry - as club appear to quickly delete picture in question

Richard Mills
Milan van Ewijk - CoventryGetty
ChampionshipUSACoventry CityMilan van EwijkHaji WrightCoventry City vs MillwallMillwall

Milan van Ewijk says he meant no offence after "mixing up" celebrations with a controversial salute in Coventry's win over Millwall.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Coventry City beat Millwall 2-1
  • Haji Wright bags brace for Sky Blues
  • Van Ewijk performed controversial celebration

Editors' Picks