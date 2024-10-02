Luis Enrique Mikel Arteta GFXGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Luis Enrique draws Mikel Arteta comparison as he launches defence of dire PSG defeat to Arsenal

Luis Enrique insisted Mikel Arteta is ahead of him in his project with Arsenal after his Paris Saint-Germain side's poor defeat to the Gunners.

  • PSG humbled by Arsenal in the UCL
  • Gunners walked away with a comfortable 2-0 win
  • Enrique admitted that he needs more time
