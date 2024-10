This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Lamine Yamal named world's best young player as Barcelona and Spain sensation wins the Kopa Trophy L. Yamal Barcelona Ballon d'Or LaLiga Spain Lamine Yamal was named the world's best young player of the year as he won the 2024 Kopa Trophy due to his excellent displays for Barcelona and Spain. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Yamal announced as Kopa Trophy winner

Named best young player in the world

Teen starring for Spain and Barcelona Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below