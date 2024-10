Carlo Ancelotti insists Jude Bellingham has "balls" after seeing the England star fume at Vinicius Junior during Real Madrid's win over Celta Vigo.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Real Madrid won 2-1 at Celta Vigo

Bellingham shown furiously reacting to Vinicius

Brazilian opted to shoot instead of passing Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below