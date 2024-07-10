How to watch and live stream ESPN without cable

GOAL delves into the best packages to live stream the entire ESPN network without cable

ESPN, ESPN2, the ACC Network, ESPNU, ESPNews and SEC Network all available on Choice package.

ESPN is one of the most universally loved sports networks on the planet, providing fans with football, soccer, baseball, basketball and more. A specialist in college football too, the many, many channels available really will have you covered.

It’s a must for many sport lovers when it comes to selecting a streaming package these days, whether you’re looking for the main channels, or the likes of ESPNU or the Longhorn Network.

It is possible to secure the ESPN network without cable, with a wealth of options. Here we explore the very best, so you can find the perfect ESPN package for you…

What sports channels does ESPN offer?

There are many channels available to fans, covering a range of sports across the season. ESPN and ESPN2 are among the main channels. However, there are several more too, including:

Channel Region(s) served Description Available on ESPN National The only channel to showcase all four major professional leagues and ESPNs main channel. Fubo, DirecTV, SlingTV, Hulu + Live TV ESPN2 National Launched in 1993, ESPN2 offers a broad mix of sport and is ESPN’s second main sports channel. Fubo, DirecTV, SlingTV, Hulu + Live TV ESPN3 National An online streaming service that provides further live coverage of sports. This needs to be accessed via your TV’s ESPN app. SlingTV, Fubo, DirecTV ESPNews National ESPN’s dedicated sports news channel. Fubo, DirecTV, SlingTV, Hulu + Live TV ESPN Deportes National ESPN’s dedicated Spanish-language channel, broadcasting live sport and a range of programmes. Fubo, DirecTV, SlingTV, Hulu + Live TV ESPNU National Dedicated to college sports, including basketball, football, baseball, ice hockey and swimming. Fubo, DirecTV, SlingTV, Hulu + Live TV Longhorn Network Texas, National A network dedicated to the Texas Longhorns, the varsity teams of the University of Texas at Austin. DirecTV, SlingTV SEC Network National A channel focusing on the Southeastern Conference and the various sports within it. Fubo, DirecTV, SlingTV, Hulu + Live TV ACC Network National A channel focusing on the events in the Atlantic Coast Conference. fubo, directv, slingtv, hulu + live tv

What sports are available across the ESPN Network?

There are a wealth of leagues and sports from across the world available to live stream across the ESPN Network, with ESPN the only channel to broadcast games from all four major leagues.

On top of that, you’ll find many other sports and top-class action from around the world.

American Football

ESPN has been the home of Monday Night Football for almost 20 years, having first hit our screens in 2006, while Saturday night games are also live between weeks 14 and 18.

From 2027, ESPN will also broadcast the Super Bowl and has already secured one wild card game and one divisional playoff. The Pro Bowl is also broadcast live on ESPN.

College football can also be enjoyed, with ESPNU, The Longhorn Network, SEC Network and ACC Network the main channels for this.

Baseball

Major League Baseball has also been a prominent feature across ESPN, with opening night games shown on the network as well as Sunday Night Baseball.

The network also broadcasts the Wild Card Series in both the American League and National League, alongside the Little League World Series.

Basketball

NBA games are shown on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday each week during the season, as well as having exclusive Christmas games and playoffs. Eastern Conference Finals are shown on ESPN in even numbered years, alternating with Western Conference Finals in odd numbered years, as well as showing the Finals.

College basketball is also broadcast on ESPN’s specialist college sports channels, with ACC, Big 12 and SEC games. The EuroLeague and FIBA Basketball World Cup, both male and female, are also broadcast live on ESPN.

Ice Hockey

ESPN has exclusive rights to Thursday and Saturday night games during the NHL regular season, as well as a number of fixtures in the Stanley Cup playoffs, including select first and second round games, one conference finals, and the Stanley Cup Finals themselves on even numbered years.

NCAA hockey and World Cup of Hockey fixtures are also shown on ESPN.

Tennis

ESPN holds the rights to three of the four Grand Slam tournaments across the tennis season, with only the French Open missing. The Australian Open. Wimbledon and US Open are broadcast across the year, while the US Men’s Clay Court Championship is also shown live.

Golf

Two of the majors can be enjoyed on ESPN, the Masters and PGA Championship, while the PGA Tour is also broadcast, allowing fans to follow the action right throughout the season.

The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship and Latin America Amateur Championship can also be found on ESPN channels.

Soccer

Some of the best soccer leagues in the world can be found on ESPN. While the MLS or Premier League aren’t available, the English Football League (Championship, League One, League Two and EFL Cup) is broadcast on the channel, as well as the FA Cup, England’s premier cup competition.

For many fans, the Bundesliga and La Liga are the main draws, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund games all broadcast regularly, while you can also watch the Dutch Eredivisie, Belgian Pro League and USL.

Other Sports

ESPN is the only place you’ll find coverage of Formula 1 in the USA, with every race live, while cricket fans can also watch all New Zealand and West Indies international cricket, alongside the Super50 Cup in the Caribbean.

It’s also home to the UFC, with events shown on ESPN almost weekly, as well as plenty of catch-ups and other programming around the mixed martial arts promotion.

The best packages to watch ESPN channels in 2024

ESPN is one of the more widely available networks across streaming packages, with plenty out there to suit a variety of budgets. From SlingTV to huge ‘ultimate’ packages like DirecTV and Fubo, here are the best options out there to stream ESPN channels.