How to watch and live stream Big East Conference college sports

Discover the best ways to stream the Big East Conference, to get your fix of the Hoyas, Huskies and more.

The Big East Conference features some of the best colleges from the Northeast and Midwest, but in recent times it's been a little more difficult to watch the likes of the Villanova Wildcats or the Georgetown Hoyas, with the conference not broadcast on the likes of ESPNU or having its own dedicated channel to stream through the likes of Sling or Fubo.

However, it is still possible to watch the Division I conference and the variety of sports within it.

What sports are featured in the Big East Conference?

The Big East Conference sees 22 different sports, with 10 men's sports and 12 women's, sponsored by the conference, as well as several varsity sports that aren't, such as football, rowing, fencing and water polo.

The sports sponsored by the Big East Conference are:

Sport Men's Teams Women's Teams Baseball 8 - Basketball 11 11 Cross Country 9 11 Field Hockey - 4 Golf 10 6 Lacrosse 5 6 Soccer 11 11 Softball - 9 Swimming & Diving 5 7 Tennis 8 11 Track & Field (Indoor & Outdoor) 8 9 Volleyball - 11

Colleges competing in the Big East Conference

There are currently 11 colleges that compete in the Big East Conference. These are located in the Northeast and Midwest metropolitan areas and have changed significantly since the conference was first founded in 1979.

It split in 2013 and was refounded with the following teams now part of the Big East setup.

Georgetown University (Hoyas)

University of Connecticut (Huskies)

Villanova University (Wildcats)

Marquette University (Golden Eagles)

Providence College (Friars)

Creighton University (Bluejays)

Seton Hall University (Pirates)

DePaul University (Blue Demons)

Butler University (Bulldogs)

St. John's University (New York City) (Red Storm)

Xavier University (Musketeers)

How to watch and live stream the Big East Conference

As mentioned, you won't be able to find access to the Big East Conference through Fubo or DirecTV, with you actually requiring a subscription to FloSports.