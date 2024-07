'Hey Jude!' - Sergio Aguero sees 'quiet dinner' interrupted by 'awesome' Jude Bellingham as Real Madrid star bumps into Man City royalty on summer holiday Jude BellinghamReal MadridManchester CityLaLiga

Jude Bellingham has been dining with Trent Alexander-Arnold in Los Angeles, while also interrupting a “quiet” meal being enjoyed by Sergio Aguero.