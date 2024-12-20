This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL 'Football doesn't understand ages!' - Lamine Yamal sent heartwarming message by Atletico Madrid president after Barcelona star ruled out of crunch La Liga title showdown through injury L. Yamal Barcelona Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid LaLiga Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has praised Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, with the teenager is set to miss the crucial clash between the sides. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Yamal out injured for Barcelona

Set to miss out on Atletico clash

Atleti president praises teenager Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱