This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

GOAL/Getty First Wrexham, now Sheffield United! Avengers director Joe Russo joins Championship club's board of directors as Hollywood's Football League obsession continues Sheffield United Wrexham Championship Famous Hollywood film director Joe Russo has joined the board of Championship side Sheffield United. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Joe Russo joins Sheffield United's board

Had visited Wrexham in 2023

Sheffield United second in the Championship Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱