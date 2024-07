This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/X ‘Easy money’ – UFC legend Conor McGregor wins €1m in bet against England as Irishman celebrates birthday with Spain capturing Euro 2024 crown EnglandSpainEuropean ChampionshipShowbizSpain vs England Conor McGregor has another €1 million in the bank after winning a Euro 2024 bet against England, with Spain helping to line his pockets. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Three Lions tamed in Berlin

La Roja claimed continental crown

MMA star also won on Argentina Article continues below