Dejan Kulusevski matches Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Premier League goal tally with strike for Tottenham vs West Ham

Sweden international and Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski equalled Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Premier League goals tally after strike against West Ham.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Kulusevski equals Ibrahimovic's goals tally

Scored equaliser against West Ham

Ljungberg remains highest scoring Swedish player in Premier League Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below