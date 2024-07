This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Declan Rice calls out Adrien Rabiot and France players for their comments about Lamine Yamal as England midfielder prepares to face Spain and Barcelona star in Euro 2024 final Declan RiceLamine YamalEuropean ChampionshipSpain vs EnglandSpainEnglandAdrien Rabiot Declan Rice has called out Adrien Rabiot and other France players for their harsh comments about Spain star Lamine Yamal. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rabiot criticised Yamal before semi-final

Spain star scored in win

Rice has defended Barcelona prospect Article continues below