This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Cristiano Ronaldo to follow in Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's footsteps! Al-Nassr star reveals plans to buy football club after retirement C. Ronaldo Al Nassr FC Wrexham Saudi Pro League League One Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he has plans to buy a football club and play the role of owner after he retires. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ronaldo does not plan to go into coaching

Plans to become club owner after retirement

Ronaldo edging towards the end of his career Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱