Chelsea have a new goalkeeper! Filip Jorgensen joins Enzo Maresca’s side in €24.5m deal from Villarreal as Dane arrives to challenge for No.1 spot ChelseaVillarrealTransfersPremier LeagueLaLiga

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Villarreal to sign goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, who will compete for the No.1 spot at Stamford Bridge.