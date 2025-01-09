Burglars steal tractor from Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney project! Christmas break-in at site of Wrexham’s new multi-million-pound training ground
The multi-million-pound training ground being constructed by Wrexham was reportedly subjected to a Christmas break-in, with a tractor being stolen.
- Red Dragons constructing training ground
- Hollywood co-owners helping to fund project
- Intended to help club reach Premier League