The best cable-free online TV streaming service in Kansas

Discover how to cut the cord and enjoy Kansas sport, including top packages and all you need to get your fix of the Monarchs, Jayhawks and more

There's always a lot of sport going on in Kansas and the surrounding states, and getting your fix you'll generally need cable. Plenty of opportunities to cut the cord are available though, whether you're a lover of the Royals and Chiefs, or the Jayhawks and Wildcats.

Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream offer several packages for fans in Kansas to get access to all the sports they could possibly want. But which is most suited to the teams you love?

Cable Channels - DirecTV Stream vs Fubo vs Sling

Channel DirecTV Stream Fubo Sling TV A&E ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) AMC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) BET ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Bravo ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Cartoon Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) CNN ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Comedy Central ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Discovery ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Disney Channel ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Disney Junior ✔ ✔ ✔* E! ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Food Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Fox News ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Freeform ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) FS1 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Fox Sports 2 ✔ ✔ ✔* FX ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) FXX ✔ ✔ ✔* Hallmark Channel ✔ ✔ ✔* HGTV ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) History ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Investigation Discovery ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Lifetime ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) MSNBC ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) MTV ✔ ✔ ✔* Nickelodeon ✔ ✔ Paramount Network ✔ ✔ ✔* Syfy ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) TBS ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) TLC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Orange) TNT ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Travel Channel ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) truTV ✔ ✖ ✔* (Orange) USA Network ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) VH1 ✔ ✔ ✔* WE tv ✔ ✖ ✔*

*This signals that an upgraded package or add-on is required to access the channel.

Best online streaming service for live sports in Kansas

For sports lovers residing in Kansas, the two best options are Fubo and DirecTV Stream, providing access to a wealth of national sports channels, as well as regional sports networks that'll give you live coverage of the likes of Sporting Kansas City, the Kansas City Royals and more.

Alongside a wide range of sports channels, both also provide dozens of entertainment, movie, news and documentary channels, with packages starting from around $79.99 per month and upwards.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs without cable

While over the state line, there are plenty of Chiefs fans in Kansas and the best package to watch all the games is through Fubo.

The Pro Plan, priced at $79.99 per month provides access to all the channels needed for streaming NFL, including ESPN, CBS Sports Network, FOX and ESPN.

How to watch Kansas City Royals without cable

The Royals are currently available to watch on FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, which is available on both Fubo and DirecTV Stream. However, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City are looking to cut the contract, which means they won't be available to stream from 2025. There is currently no update on what channel they may move to at present.

Out of market, Royals games can be found across ESPN, FOX, TBS and MLB Network, again with DirecTV Stream and Fubo the best options.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City without cable

For fans of Sporting Kansas City, you'll need to subscribe to an MLS Season Pass to watch every game, which can be accessed through Apple TV.

It's priced at $14.99 per month or $99 for the season for those that don't subscribe to Apple TV+, or $12.99 per month and $79 for the season for those that do.

Alternatively, some MLS games can be found on FOX Sports. Sling Blue is the most cost-effective option for accessing this, priced at $40 per month.

How to watch Kansas City Current without cable

Fans of the Current can watch NWSL games across a number of broadcasters, including CBS Sports, ESPN and Scripp Sports. Games can also be enjoyed through an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

CBS Sports, ESPN and Scripp Sports all can be accessed through DirecTV Stream or Fubo. Fubo's Pro Plan is the cheapest option, with the Pro Plan starting at $79.99 per month.

How to watch Kansas college sports without cable

The Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas State Wildcats and Wichita State Shockers can all be found on ESPN, ABC or CBS channels.

Again, Fubo is the best option for this, with the Pro Plan providing access to the full set of channels on the network, including ESPNU where much of the Big 12 and AAC is broadcast.