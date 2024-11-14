This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL ‘Believe’ – Phil Parkinson goes Ted Lasso in Wrexham’s Premier League push as Red Dragons seek to deliver on ambitious dream of Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Wrexham Premier League P. Parkinson League One Phil Parkinson has gone Ted Lasso while trying to deliver on Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Premier League dream, with Wrexham told to “believe”. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Hollywood co-owners setting lofty targets

Red Dragons flying high in League One

Manager feels any goal can be reached Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Who will win the Premier League title? Manchester City Manchester United Liverpool Arsenal Chelsea Other 20860 Votes