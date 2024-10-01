Barcelona player ratings vs Young Boys: Ageless Robert Lewandowski swats Swiss opponents aside as Raphinha and Pedri produce magic in Champions League stroll

Lewandowski scored twice, while Pedri and Yamal absolutely tortured Young Boys' defence throughout a comfortable 5-0 Champions League win.

After a dismal weekend result that saw them beaten 4-2 by Osasuna, Hansi Flick's Barcelona side came into this Champions League clash with Young Boys desperate to prove a point.

Some absolutely beautiful football followed, as Barca's attack dovetailed to devastating effect against their Swiss opposition.

Barcelona had the lead within eight minutes, as Robert Lewandowski ghosted in at the back post to tap in a cross-cum-shot from Raphinha.

The Brazilian then added a second himself, finishing after Pedri's shot was blocked.

Pedri soon turned provider, sending an excellent free-kick into the area, which was headed in by Inigo Martinez.

Just five minutes after the restart, Barca extended their lead after Martinez met a Raphinha corner with a diving header back across goal for Lewandowski, who tapped in.

And Barca had a fifth late on, as Alejandro Balde's cross was inadvertently turned in by Mohamed Camara.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys...