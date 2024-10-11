Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC Predictions and Betting Tips: Playoff improvements up for grabs

Our football betting expert names his picks and predictions for Sunday night’s 7:30pm ET clash between the Vancouver Whitecaps and LAFC.

Both Vancouver and LAFC have booked their places in the postseason. There is still everything to play for, though, as both teams can enter the final day of the season in much stronger position with a victory here.

Vancouver are currently 8th in the Western Conference and staring down a wildcard game, but can jump up to 6th with a victory.

Meanwhile, LAFC can secure themselves a minimum finish of 2nd in the conference with a win. Victory will also send them into the final game of the season just 3 points behind LA Galaxy and with a favorable goal difference, leaving them ready to pounce shoulder the Galaxy falter.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC Betting Tips

LAFC to win @ +140 with bet365

Edward Atuesta to be shown a card @ +162 with bet365

Brian White to score anytime @ +175 with bet365

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

LAFC favorites on the road

Los Angeles FC can’t afford to take their foot off the gas if they want to take the fight for the Western Conference title to the final day of the season, and they stand every chance of walking out of BC Place with a big result.

The Vancouver Whitecaps are in an awful run of form at the worst possible time, and are without a win in their last five games.

They are also badly affected by international call-ups, and will be missing a core of their team. Andres Cubas, Ali Ahmed, Pedro Vite, Ryan Gauld and Fafa Picault are all unavailable on Sunday night.

Expect LAFC to walk away victorious against a Vancouver side in poor form and with a depleted starting line up.

Vancouver vs LAFC Betting Tip 1: LAFC to win @ +140 with bet365

Atuesta ill discipline returning

LAFC midfielder Edward Autesta started the season as a referee's favorite, picking up four cards in the first five matches. After this spell of ill discipline he improved his conduct, however there are signs that bad habits are returning.

Autesta has picked up two yellow cards through his last six games, moving him to eight on the season. Combined with a red he picked up against Atlanta, he has the most bookings of anyone on the team.

With both teams needing a result on Sunday night to improve their positions on the final day of the season, expect a hard fought game, and for LAFC’s most ill disciplined player to be shown a card again.

Vancouver vs LAFC Betting Tip 2: Edward Atuesta to be shown a card @ +162 with bet365

White underpriced to score

Brian White is the Vancouver Whitecaps’ top scorer so far this season, having netted 15 times in 28 appearances. He’ll also be tasked with leading the line, as regular strike partners Ryan Gauld and Fafa Picault are unavailable due to international call-ups.

While there is always the chance that White will be hampered by the absence of his usual attacking teammates, the ability to back the Whitecaps’ top scorer at +175 in a must win game is too good to pass up.

White is priced much shorter at around +110 elsewhere, and at those prices there isn’t much value against an LAFC defense which has kept two consecutive clean sheets. However, at +175 White is a fantastic pick to get on the scoresheet.

Vancouver vs LAFC Betting Tip 3: Brian White to score anytime @ +175 with bet365