USA vs Canada Predictions and Betting Tips: Canada Ready for Transitional USMNT

Our soccer betting expert offers his USA vs Canada predictions and betting tips head of Saturday’s international friendly in Kansas City, Kansas.

The USA have traditionally had the upper hand when facing their rivals from north of the border, but will come into this latest meeting on the back foot.

The team have an inexperienced interim manager, suffered an awful Copa América, and are missing a handful of key players.

There are brighter days ahead with the imminent appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as head coach, but they are not here yet.

Canada, on the other hand, are gradually gaining momentum under ex-Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch. They looked assured as they reached the semifinals of the Copa América in the summer, and seem set for a fruitful trip to Kansas City.

USA vs Canada Betting Tips

Match Result: Draw @ +230

Draw No Bet: Canada @ +175

Under 2.5 Goals @ -145

All odds courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Stalemate in Kansas City

The USA have done well against Canada in the past, winning 7 of the last 14 matches between the two sides. However, this USMNT is not of the same quality as ones from the past.

They are currently led by interim manager Mikey Varas who, despite being an accomplished youth coach, is entirely untested at this level.

There are also several key players out injured from the USA squad, with Weston McKennie, Antonee Robinson, Timothy Weah, and Tyler Adams all unavailable. With each of these players having 40+ caps, it’s a wealth of experience missing.

This has led to the USA selecting a noticeably young squad, with thirteen players under 23 years old and an average age of just 24.5.

However, a draw is the most likely outcome as Canada aren’t in a position to take full advantage of a weakened USA side.

While the team has had success under Marsch, Canada simply do not score enough goals. In his 8 games in charge, Les Rouges have only hit the back of the net four times.

With the USA weakened and Canada struggling to score, a low scoring draw is the most likely outcome.

USA vs Canada Tip 1: Draw @ +230 with BetMGM

Back Canada, with protection

While Canada may have problems scoring goals, there is no denying that they’re finding their feet under Marsh.

They have won two and drawn one of their last five games. Of the two defeats, one was at the hands of the Copa América and World Cup winners Argentina, and the other was a loss on penalties to Uruguay.

If any team is likely to pop up with a winner, it’s Canada.

While the odds of them winning outright are better at +290, a draw is still the most likely outcome. This Draw No Bet wager still has great odds, with offering protection against a stalemate.

USA vs Canada Tip 2: Draw No Bet Canada @ +175 with BetMGM

Low scoring game ahead

Exhibition games between the USA and Canada have historically been very low scoring affairs. In the four times they’ve met in friendlies since 2006, three have ended 0-0. The only outlier was a 1-0 victory for the USA in 2016.

The scores are also low when the teams meet in tournaments. In their past seven competitive games, the two sides have only combined for more than 2.5 goals twice.

With neither team in fine goal scoring form coming into the match, expect another low total.

USA vs Canada Tip 3: Under 2.5 goals @ -145 with BetMGM