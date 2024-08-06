Surviving Saints: -120 Southampton bet offers strong value ahead of Premier League return

Southampton bounced back to the PL at the first time of asking last year, our expert is backing them to be the best of the three newcomers this term.

Russell Martin’s side managed to secure promotion back to the Premier League in May after beating Leeds 1-0 in the playoff final, with the Saints becoming just the fourth team ever to do so at the first time of asking via the playoffs.

Heading into the new season, they look the best suited of the newly promoted teams to perform well, with our expert backing them to do so this campaign.

Premier League 2024/25 Top Newcomer Odds

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

PL Top Newcomer Odds Team Southampton -120 Ipswich +200 Leicester +350

Saints Signing Well

Southampton has already been active in the transfer market this summer, completing deals for Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Flynn Downes, Ben Brereton-Diaz, and Adam Lallana.

They’re also set to see the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Armel Bella-Kotchap return from loan, two players who were key figures in their 2022/23 campaign.

Martin is putting together a strong squad at St Mary’s, and given they’ve only lost a handful of players, they look set to have the strongest squad out of any of the newly promoted sides.

They’ve also got a wealth of Premier League experience in their side, something the likes of Ipswich do not, whilst they’ve also got a settled squad and manager, the same which can’t be said for Leicester.

Too Soon for Tractor Boys

Ipswich has, like Southampton, been active in the transfer market so far, bringing in six players so far for a combined total of around £64M.

Despite this, they’re +200 to be the best newcomer this term given a large chunk of their squad has never played in the Premier League before, with Ipswich also signing players that aren’t exactly blessed with a wealth of PL games under their belts.

Their expressive, attacking playstyle worked in the Championship, however, should they play the same way in the PL, we fear they’ll get picked apart given the inability to keep clean sheets they showed last term.

Southampton’s possession-heavy, passing play style will suit them well in the PL, something that can’t really be said for Ipswich.

Foxes Floundering Following Summer Moves

Leicester has lost some key players already this summer, with the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, and more importantly Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, both leaving the King Power over the last few months.

Their squad isn’t much different from last year, with the only additions so far being Caleb Okoli, Michael Golding, and Bobby Decordova-Reid.

They also look set to start the new campaign on negative points after they were found guilty of breaching PSR rules, something that’ll only do Leicester’s hopes of survival a blow.

In addition, they also lost manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea a few months back, with the Foxes bringing in a completely new manager in Steve Cooper, a boss who largely kept Forest up in the PL due to the fact they were willing to back him heavily in the transfer window.

It won’t be the same for Cooper this time around given he’s now at Leicester, with the Foxes looking a good shout to go straight back down this term.