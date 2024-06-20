Spain vs Italy Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of La Roja Tips in Euro 2024 Clash

Our soccer betting expert offers his Spain vs Italy predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Euro 2024 clash on Thursday.

The contest between Spain and Italy looks one of the highlights of the group stage of Euro 2024 and La Roja can take control of the section with a victory over the Azzurri.

Spain vs Italy Betting Tips

Spain to beat Italy @ +115 with bet365

Spain to win to nil @ +240 with bet365

Lamine Yamal 2.5+ shots on target @ +162 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Italy Heading for Pain Against Spain

Spain were seriously impressive in a 3-0 win over Croatia in their opening group-stage contest and La Roja can show that they are serious title contenders with a win over Italy.

Luis de la Fuente’s men scored three first-half goals to put the game beyond Croatia, and for all that Zlatko Dalic has an aged squad in Germany, Croatia are still a top-level side.

The introduction of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams has added pace, penetration and ball-carrying ability to the Spain’s starting lineup and it has also created space for La Roja’s playmakers.

Italy had to come from behind to beat a low-level Albania side on Saturday and fears over a changing Azzurri squad could be released against Spain.

Spain vs Italy Tip 1: Spain to beat Italy @ +115 with bet365

Shot-Shy Azzurri Could Struggle

Italy scored two goals in their opening Euro 2024 clash with Albania, but the Azzurri registered only five shots on target in that game and it was a contest against arguably the weakest nation in the competition.

Luciano Spalletti’s men created an expected goals tally of 1.56 and an open-play xG of just 1.05 in the game and they now face a major step up in class.

Italy have talent in forward positions, but a front-three of Gianluca Scamacca, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Federico Chiesa offers little in that way of pace and threat in behind, and Spain should see much of the game happening in front of them.

The Azzurri are famed for their defensive qualities, but Spalletti’s men may find that it’s Spain that have the superior rearguard and La Roja can win to nil in Gelsenkirchen.

Spain vs Italy Tip 2: Spain to win to nil @ +240 with bet365

Yamal Can Be Punters Pal

Yamal was one of Spain’s stars in their 3-0 victory over Croatia and the Barcelona man looks capable of causing a pedestrian Italian defense problems.

The 16-year-old registered three shots on goal (one on target) in La Roja’s opening group-stage contest and Yamal was a constant threat going forward. Spain are fancied to dominate Italy and, at +162, the Barcelona forward looks a good bet to have at least 2.5 shots on target.

Spain vs Italy Tip 3: Lamine Yamal 2.5+ shots on target @ +162 with bet365