Slovenia vs Denmark Predictions and Betting Tips: Underdogs Can Shine in Euro 2024 Clash

Our soccer betting expert offers his three best Slovenia vs Denmark betting tips and predictions for Sunday’s Euro 2024 Group C encounter.

Two of England’s group rivals will meet in Stuttgart on Sunday, as Slovenia will feel they can collect a positive result and give themselves a real chance of making the knockout stages.

Slovenia vs Denmark Betting Tips

Slovenia or Draw Double Chance @ +105 with bet365

Benjamin Sesko to score at anytime @ +375 with bet365

Joachim Anderson to be booked @ +450 with bet365

Slovenia Can Take Advantage of Declining Denmark

Denmark made it all the way to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, with England needing extra-time at Wembley to eventually see them off.

The Danes don’t look as strong this time around and although they finished above Slovenia in their qualifying group, both teams picked up 22 points from 10 games.

Matjaz Kek’s men held Denmark to a 1-1 draw at home last June and lost a tight-affair 2-1 in Copenhagen in November.

Not only will they have learned a lot from those two meetings, but they will be desperate to deliver on the big stage having failed to qualify for the last five European Championships.

The caliber of their squad is certainly on the up, with five players currently playing for teams in Europe’s big-five leagues. Serbia's best-known players include Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak, who captains his country.

Slovenia vs Denmark Tip 1: Slovenia or Draw Double Chance @ +105 with bet365

Sesko Offers a Real Goal Threat

There is normally one young player who makes a name for himself at a major tournament and Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko could be that player in 2024.

The 21-year-old has had an impressive first campaign in the Bundesliga at RB Leipzig, scoring 14 league goals and helping his club to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Sesko featured in nine games in qualifying and scored five goals, as Slovenia finished second in the group and beat Northern Ireland home and away.

The former RB Leipzig front man – who has 11 international goals to his name - looks set to partner Andraz Sporar up front in the Group C opener.

Slovenia vs Denmark Tip 2: Benjamin Sesko to score at anytime @ +375 with bet365

Anderson’s Battle With Sesko Could Lead to Trouble

Joachim Anderson will be one of five Crystal Palace players on show at Euro 2024 after another impressive season in the Premier League for the Eagles.

Nobody in the Danish squad picked up more yellow cards than the center-half during the qualifying campaign. He received three cautions and committed seven fouls in seven matches.

Anderson looks set to be part of a three center-back formation and could have his hands full against Slovenia star Sesko, who will provide a test for the 28-year-old.

Slovenia vs Denmark Tip 3: Joachim Anderson to be booked @ +450 with bet365