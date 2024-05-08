Real Madrid v Bayern Munich Predictions and Betting Tips: Real sniff yet another final

Our football betting expert offers his Real Madrid v Bayern Munich predictions and betting tips for Wednesday’s huge Champions League semi-final.

Euro heavyweights Real and Bayern slugged it out in the first leg in Germany, drawing 2-2 to leave it all to play for in the second leg with a place in next month’s final at Wembley up for grabs.

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Los Blancos can use experience to edge it

Real Madrid expertly avoided defeat at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final and are now set to finish the job at home.

The record 14-time European champions came away from Germany with a 2-2 draw and will now expect to see off Bayern at the Bernabeu and make next month's Wembley final.

Real are such formidable opponents in this competition that the visitors look set to be in for a tough evening, despite playing a full part and showcasing their own European credentials in the first game.

Real had to soak up an early onslaught from Bayern at the Allianz Arena but went ahead after 24 minutes against the run of play when Vinicius Junior struck the first of his double on the night.

Leroy Sane’s goal and a penalty from Harry Kane turned the tie in the hosts’ favour but another penalty, struck home by Vinicius with just seven minutes to go, means it’s all level ahead of the enticing Bernabeu showdown.

Real usually get the job done at this stage of the competition and if they make it to Wembley they will, incredibly, line up in their sixth Champions League final in the last 10 years.

A home win with both teams to score looks likely considering Bayern have found the net in each of their last eight games and in nine of their 11 European matches so far in this campaign.

Bellingham to make another big-game statement

There are many potential goalscorers and match winners on both sides on Wednesday, but a Champions League semi-final is one of the biggest club games in the world and it seems like a fitting stage for brilliant England midfielder Jude Bellingham to make his mark once again.

The former Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund man has had a wonderful debut season with Real, scoring 22 goals and weighing in with 10 assists in all competitions.

Four of those goals have come in the Champions League and he has already proved he has perfect timing and is the man for the big occasion this season, scoring against Barcelona in La Liga home and away for example, and netting several late winners for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

It would be no surprise to see the 20-year-old light up the second leg and, at 13/10, looks good value to be on the scoresheet.

Kimmich could be in trouble

Josh Kimmich has been shown yellow twice in the Champions League this season and as he attempts to keep the Real frontline at bay, he could be in trouble with the referee again in midweek.

The 29-year-old will be tasked with keeping Vinicius, Rodrygo, Bellingham and co, quiet when they attack down Real’s left-hand side.

Therefore he is likely to have his hands full and may find himself carded at the Bernabeu.

