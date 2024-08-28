Premier League Relegation Odds: Poor Starts Create Small Changes

Our football betting expert analyzes the latest Premier League relegation odds, with the new season now two games through.

We are heading into game week 3 of the Premier League, and after two run-outs for the sides, we are slowly getting a clearer picture of who may struggle this time around.

Unsurprisingly perhaps the promoted trio of Leicester, Ipswich, and Southampton lead the betting, but as ever there is room for upsets, what with Everton and Nottingham Forest being in the mix last term.

Premier League Relegation Odds

Team Odds Leicester -250 Southampton -138 Ipswich -125 Everton +187 Wolves +250 All Others +350

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Leicester @-250

Despite being the Championship winners, Leicester are the favorites to go straight back down, even after giving a fantastic account of themselves in the second division.

Ironically it might be their accounting that gets them in trouble, with rumours of an impending FFP investigation and potential points deduction in the works.

Whilst both the Toffees and Nottingham Forest survived these last term, Leicester look less well placed to do so, especially if they get hit early and put into minus points.

Even after securing a hard-fought draw with Tottenham on the opening day, a loss to Fulham had hurt their early chances, with their odds sticking to the script early on.

Of course, we know not what will happen with the FFP, but until all of that is resolved expect the Foxes to remain atop the betting to be relegated.

Southampton @-138

Despite earning promotion via the playoffs, the Saints are not the least likely to go down, at least in the bookie's estimation.

Perhaps their Premier League pedigree is factoring in, as well as some experience being added to the squad thanks to Charlie Taylor and Adam Lallana.

Coming up is never easy, but at least they not only have the playoff final money behind them, but a fanbase and culture accustomed to being in the top flight.

Two losses have kicked off their campaign back in the top flight, to Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, but both were by a mere 1-0 scoreline. Perhaps the Saints are demonstrating their resolve early and can turn this into points as the season progresses.

Ipswich @-125

One simply can’t help but wonder if all this is too much too soon for the Tractor Boys, whose rise has been meteoric, from League One to the Premier League in two years, but this is where the fairytale ends.

The squad has seen some additions, notably Omari Hutchinson and Liam Delap joining the side, but more will be required before the window shuts should they wish to have top-class depth required.

Keeping Kieran McKenna will prove crucial to their plight as well, as the Northern Irishman was seen to be in the running for many other roles.

Sitting on 0 points may be a tough place to be right now, but facing both Liverpool and Man City in their opening two matches was always going to prove tough, and many in the Ipswoch camp may have expected such a run.

They are unlikely to be disheartened and will hope to survive, but they are still lacking in many areas, not least top-flight experience, and it looks set to get tougher from here on out.

Everton @+187

The Toffees survived the equivalent of a football cataclysm last term, recovering from six deducted points, to finish clear of the drop by a couple of places, a testament to Sean Dyche’s reputation as a relegation specialist.

He stands in command of the side once more, and whilst a few signings have been made, many see Everton as being able to survive again.

However, their tragic start to the season does not bode well for Toffees fans, as they comfortably sit bottom of the table, with no points and a -7 goal difference, without a single goal to their name.

It has been one of the rougher starts to a season in Everton’s Premier League time, but one still cannot count out the manager or players' experience with these kinds of battles.

Wolves @+250

Wolves were not in the bottom five of the betting when the season began, but Nottingham Forest’s impressive start, earning four points, has brought their odds crashing down.

Two back-to-back losses are never a pretty picture, even if they have had a tough run, facing Arsenal and then Chelsea.

Of course, conceding 6 at home to the Blues isn’t a good look either, and has probably contributed in a big way to their decline.

Wolves will recoup some points over the coming weeks, as it looks to be some small teething issues, yet should the issues persist they could have a tough run coming up.