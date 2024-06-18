Portugal vs Czechia Predictions and Betting Tips: Martinez’s Men Can Make Their Mark

Our soccer betting expert offers his Portugal vs Czech Republic predictions and betting tips ahead of their Euro 2024 clash at the Red Bull Arena.

Portugal were a part of the so-called group of death at Euro 2020 but they are the undoubted big fish in Group F this summer and will be aiming to accrue a lot of points, starting with a positive result in Leipzig.

The Czechs approach their opening match as the underdogs but they can take heart from their run to the quarter-finals at Euro 2020 which included a shock 2-0 round of 16 success over the Netherlands.

Portugal vs Czechia Betting Tips

Portugal win to nil @ +150 with bet365

Bruno Fernandes to score or assist @ +105 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Czechs Could Fire Blanks

Czechia scored just 12 goals in qualifying and they may struggle to find the net against Portugal in their Euro 2024 opener against Portugal which could go the way of the Iberians.

There have been positives for the Czechs to take from their 2024 friendly fixtures with four straight victories achieved and 13 goals scored.

However, they crossed swords with Portugal twice in the 2022 Nations League and failed to score on both occasions, losing 2-0 in Lisbon and 4-0 in Prague.

Portugal breezed through qualifying with ten straight wins, scoring 36 goals in the process.

They look like genuine contenders for the trophy and can commence their challenge with a victory and a clean sheet.

Portugal vs Czechia Tip 1: Portugal win to nil @ +150 with bet365

Fernandes Flair May Be Decisive

Bruno Fernandes has had to play second fiddle to Cristiano Ronaldo for much of his international career but he is emerging as Portugal’s most influential player and could play a match-winning role in the opening game.

Fernandes loves being the go to man at Manchester United and popped up with a superb assist in their 2-1 success over Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

He bagged six goals and seven assists for Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifying and looks a solid _105 wager to make at least one goal contribution against the Czechs.

Portugal vs Czechia Tip 2: Bruno Fernandes to score or assist @ +105 with bet365