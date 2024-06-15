Poland vs Netherlands Predictions and Betting Tips: Dutch Dynamic in Debut

Our soccer betting expert offers his Poland vs Netherlands predictions and betting tips ahead of their Euros opener at the Volksparkstadion.

With France and Austria also housed in Group D, this is a competitive pool and both Poland and the Netherlands will be keen to get off to a winning start in Hamburg.

Poland are underdogs for this curtain-raiser, especially as talisman Robert Lewandowski will miss out through injury, and that may give the Netherlands the edge in this opening salvo.

Poland vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Netherlands to win & over 2.5 goals @ +150 with bet365

Denzel Dumfries to score or assist @ +240 with bet365

Bartosz Slisz to be shown a card @ +333 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Dynamic Dutch Can Record Entertaining Success

The Netherlands won all three group games at Euro 2020 before suffering a shock defeat to the Czech Republic in the round of 16 and they can make a fast start to Euro 2024 as well.

Ronald Koeman’s side have been dealt a few blows in the build-up to the tournament, with midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners ruled out through injury, but they do have the benefit of facing a Lewandowski-less Poland.

Poland’s 35-year-old superstar sustained the injury in a 2-1 win against Turkey on Monday and is sidelined, which ought to motivate the Dutch camp.

Oranje have won eight of their last 10 internationals and they warmed up with emphatic 4-0 wins over Canada and Iceland last week, sharing the goals around a number of their household names.

The Dutch have a lot of exciting forwards, including Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo, Atletico Madrid ace Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen of Borussia Dortmund and lively RB Leipzig winger Xavi Simons, and characteristically like to play on the front foot.

Fourteen of the Netherlands’ last 16 internationals have gone over 2.5 goals and they can record a high-scoring victory over Poland, who are missing their main man but who are on a five-match winning streak.

Poland vs Netherlands Tip 1: Netherlands to win & over 2.5 goals @ +150 with bet365

Dumfries to Showcase Attacking Talents

Denzel Dumfries is one of the best in the world at what he does in offering attacking support from his right-back role and the dynamic Dutchman looks set to pose plenty of problems for Poland.

Dumfries scored four goals and grabbed five assists in 31 games as Inter Milan clinched the Serie A title and he tends to have even greater involvement for his country.

The 28-year-old has six goals and 16 assists across his 53 caps and his four appearances at Euro 2020 featured two of those goals as well as an assist.

He got six assists in as many appearances in qualifying and at times will act as an extra Dutch attacker.

Poland vs Netherlands Tip 2: Denzel Dumfries to score or assist @ +240 with bet365

Slisz Likely to Be Under Plenty of Pressure

Bartosz Slisz has been handed the responsibility of adding an extra layer of protection to Poland’s defense and, as a result, the holding midfielder may struggle to escape the referee’s attention.

Slisz has been capped only nine times, but the energetic 25-year-old played a key role in their qualification and has been booked twice, which includes their latest friendly win over Turkey.

He plies his trade with Atlanta United in the MLS, so this represents a huge hike in class for him and he was cautioned in three of his final six league starts.

Poland vs Netherlands Tip 3: Bartosz Slisz to be shown a card @ +333 with bet365