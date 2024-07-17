Our soccer betting expert offers a way too early look at next years Champions League winner odds, with Man City leading the way ahead of Real Madrid.

Now that Euro 2024 is over, our soccer betting expert takes a look at the 2024/25 Champions League winner odds, with Premier League champions Manchester City leading the way ahead of holders Real Madrid.

City are at the top of the market to win the revamped Champions League, just ahead of Real, who won a record-extending 15th European crown in June, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final at Wembley.

Pep Guardiola's men are seeking their second continental triumph after winning the Champions League in 2023, while further down the market, Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich will also all hope to be in contention.

Champions League Winner Odds

Team Odds Manchester City +225 Real Madrid +300 Arsenal +900 Liverpool +1000 Barcelona +1200 Bayern Munich +1200 All other teams +1600 or above

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The competition has a new format for the upcoming campaign as 36 teams will compete in one league, with each side playing eight games, all against different opponents.

The top eight sides in the league will then qualify automatically for the knockout phase, while those finishing in 9th to 24th place will compete in a two-legged play-off to try to secure a spot in the last 16.

Manchester City @ +225

City couldn't repeat their 2023 Champions League triumph this year, as Guardiola's men were edged out in the semi-finals on penalties by champions Real.

The Premier League giants secured a fourth consecutive Premier League title, though, finishing ahead of Arsenal, but they will feel hard done by losing in Europe as they were the better side for much of their semi and wasted a host of chances before agonizingly going out via spot-kicks.

City will want to make up for that heartache and a side containing Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, and Erling Haaland are understandably fancied to go all the way in the Champions League in 2024-25.

Real Madrid @ +300

Los Blancos' love affair with the Champions League continued with their victory over Dortmund at Wembley at the end of last season when they again had to withstand early pressure before coming through in typical style.

Carlo Ancelotti won his fifth European Cup as a manager, and the Spanish giants will once again be difficult to beat under the Italian's astute guidance in 2024-25.

Real have won the competition an incredible six times in the last decade and with Kylian Mbappe joining to compliment the raft of world-class talent already at the Bernabeu, another season of European glory could well follow.

Arsenal @ +900

Arsenal, who finished just two points behind City in second spot in the Premier League last term, look to be improving season-upon-season under Mikel Arteta, and they are next in the Champions League outright betting at +900

The Gunners, who won the now-defunct Cup Winners' Cup in 1994, have never been crowned European champions, with their best performance coming back in 2006 when they were the beaten finalists, going down 2-1 to Barcelona.

However, with a squad boasting players of the caliber of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Kai Havertz, to name just four, they will be expected to go far in the Champions League next season.

Liverpool @ +1000

After a third-place Premier League finish, Liverpool return to the Champions League after an outing in the Europa League last term.

The six-time European victors will have former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot in charge following Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

Succeeding the legendary German will be a tough task for Slot after Klopp guided Liverpool to Euro glory in 2019, while his side were also beaten finalists twice under his watch - losing to Real in 2018 and 2022.

Barcelona @ +1200

Barcelona are also embarking on a new era heading into 2024-25, with Hansi Flick replacing Xavi in the hot seat.

Barca finished second, 10 points behind Real Madrid in La Liga last term, and could be in for a season of transition under their new manager.

They have been European champions five times, but their last triumph in the competition came back in 2015.

Bayern Munich @ +1200

Bayern are yet another of the European heavyweights who will be under new management in August.

Thomas Tuchel has departed, and the left-field appointment of Vincent Kompany, fresh from relegating Burnley, means plenty of attention will be paid to the Bavarian giants' performances.

Bayern are six-time European champions but unless they improve their squad significantly, they don't look good enough to compete with Real, City, and the others in the Champions League next term.