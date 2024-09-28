Newcastle vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips: Citizens to clip Magpies' wings

Our football betting expert offers his Newcastle vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash on Saturday.

City overcame their biggest hurdle of the season so far last week, drawing 2-2 with title rivals Arsenal and, although looking like a missed opportunity with the Gunners down to ten men for the whole of the second half, the reigning Premier League champions will be happy to have nicked the draw.

It was a genuine backs to the wall effort from Arsenal, who held out until late into stoppage time before John Stones smashed in the equalizer at the Etihad, but things should be more comfortable at St James' Park at the weekend.

City have a good record against Newcastle and they will be full of confidence that they can negotiate another tricky Premier League test.

Newcastle vs Man City Betting Tips

Man City win & both teams score @ +175 at bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ +120 with bet365

Bernardo Silva to score @ +375 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

City juggernaut hard to stop

City were delighted with the point against Arsenal in the circumstances, but it came at a cost as influential midfielder Rodri picked up a serious knee injury which looks likely to keep him out for some time.

But that shouldn't stop punters backing the champions to win a match in which both teams could score.

City have won 10 of their last 12 meetings with Newcastle in all competitions and their current league form suggests they can extend that sequence this weekend.

The champions are unbeaten in 28 top-flight matches and haven't lost since Aston Villa got the better of them at the beginning of December last season.

Since then 23 victories have followed and a thrilling 3-2 victory over Newcastle in which City had to come from 2-1 down was a standout victory in that run, and symptomatic of recent meetings between these two.

Newcastle vs Manchester City Tip 1: Manchester City to win & both teams score @ +175 at bet365

Goals to flow on Tyneside

It's not often City are involved in tame affairs, and this lunchtime contest could be a tasty treat.

The last five league meetings at St James' Park have all featured four or more goals and that past five encounters have finished 2-2, 3-4, 0-4, 3-3 and 2-3, with City running out winners on three occasions along with two draws.

And after Newcastle were beaten 3-1 by Fulham last time, more goals are expected here, so backing this contest to feature at least four looks another solid wager.

Newcastle vs Manchester City Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ +120 with bet365

Silva to show the golden touch

Erling Haaland generally gets all the plaudits for his goalscoring exploits but plenty of other City players pose a threat, and none more so than Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese midfielder has yet to score in competitive action this season but his record against Newcastle suggests he could get up and running this weekend.

Silva has shown the golden touch against the Magpies, scoring five goals in his last six meetings with the north-east side, including both goals in the 2-0 win over Newcastle in last season's FA Cup quarter-finals, and backing him to improve that record shouldn't be ruled out.